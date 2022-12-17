Voter roll revision process inspected in Dharmapuri

  1. EPaper
December 17, 2022 08:03 pm | Updated 08:03 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Collector K. Shanthi inspected roll revision works in Nallampalli block here on Saturday. The roll revision works by way of vetting the address changes was verified with the Collector inspecting select addresses in Adhiyamkottai and Elaligam.

The draft electoral roll was released on November 9 and applications seeking changes to the voter IDs were received up to December 8. The applications seeking change in addresses were vetted. The Collector inspected select addresses to verify the veracity of the applications.

The final electoral roll will be released on January 5, 2023 with January 1, 2023 as the qualifying day.

