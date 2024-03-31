Voter interaction with poll observers set to start with commencement of electioneering 

March 31, 2024 08:18 pm | Updated 08:18 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

With the symbols allotted for the candidates, election observers in the Tiruppur Lok Sabha seat are set to listen to public representations at specified locations and timings.

According to General Observer Himanshu Gupta (Ph. 8925525683), who will be meeting the public at Room No. 1, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, from noon to 1 p.m., the interactions will begin once the electioneering picks up.

Police Observer Ramkrishna Swarnkar (8925525684) will meet the public at Room 2, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, from 3 p.m. to 4 p.m. and Expenditure Observer Ashok Kumar (8925525682) at Room 3, Government Circuit House, Tiruppur Collectorate Complex, from noon to 1 p.m.

Accompanied by District Collector and Returning Officer T. Christuraj, election observers inspected the LRG Government College where the counting of votes will take place for the six Assembly segments - Perundurai, Bhavani, Anthiyur, Gobichettipalayam, Tiruppur North and Tiruppur South.

The observers earlier oriented the officials posted in the flying squads and static squads of the procedures to be followed for effecting seizures of cash without documents. They advised the squads to rush to the locations in the event of receiving complaints of distribution of liquor or cash.

As Returning Officer, Mr. Christuraj instructed marriage halls and printing press units to comply with norms laid by Election Commission. Marriage halls have been asked to provide information in writing regarding the booking of halls for marriages to the Assistant Returning Officer, tahsildar and the police department, and to desist from permitting political parties from using the halls to provide food or distribute cash or other gifts to voters.

Printing press units have been asked to ensure that names and addresses of the establishment and political parties are printed on the pamphlets, posters and hoardings, and that they must account for the number of print orders and send 10 copies of the same to the Returning Officer under the Representation of The People Act, 1951.

The units have also been asked to retain a copy of the printed materials for their record and maintain the bills without fail.

