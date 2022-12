December 06, 2022 08:15 pm | Updated 08:15 pm IST

With December 8 being the last date for making corrections or changes in the voter identity card, the district administration has urged voters to visit the respective polling booths to make the changes.

Voters may also make changes to their voter id online on www.nvsp.in or alternatively on voters helpline 1950. The final list will be released on January 5, 2023.