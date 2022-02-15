Voter awareness contest in Tiruppur

District Collector S. Vineeth said the Election Commission of India had announced a voter awareness contest with the theme ‘My Vote is My Future – Power of One Vote’, which was open for people of all age groups.

A release said there would be five categories namely quiz contest, slogan contest, song contest, video making contest and poster design contest. Winners of each of these categories would get cash prizes.

Those interested shall visit https://voterawarenesscontest.in/ for more details and the last date for entry would be March 15 on the email address votercontest@eci.gov.in along with details of the participants.

Mr. Vineeth urged the residents of Tiruppur district to participate in the contest, the release said.