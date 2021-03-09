Voter awareness campaigns to target areas with low voter turnout

The Nilgiris district administration is targeting awareness campaigns in areas where the number of votes polled in the last election were below average.
Starting from Tuesday, the district administration has started a number of awareness campaigns aimed at improving voter turnout in these areas. First, a short film explaining the importance of voting and for not accepting cash in exchange for votes was broadcast using the video broadcasting vehicle in Kotagiri, Kattabettu and Orasolai.
Later, Nilgiris District Collector J. Innocent Divya launched a signature campaign at Khandal in Udhagamandalam calling on local residents to make a promise to vote in the upcoming elections, while kolam designing competitions were also organised in Coonoor and Udhagamandalam using members of various women’s self-help groups.
Speaking to residents in Coonoor, Ms. Divya urged people to vote in the assembly elections. She also spoke to the members of the women’s self-help groups and asked them to help spread the awareness message to their own villages.
A press release from the district administration stated that efforts would be taken to reach out to young first-time voters, as well as the elderly and people with disabilities. Officials said that all assistance would be provided to the elderly and those with disabilities to help them cast their vote in the upcoming elections.
