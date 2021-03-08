Voter awareness campaign held

Namakkal

08 March 2021 22:20 IST

An voter awareness campaign to encourage the public to exercise their franchise during the Assembly elections was held at the Namakkal bus stand.

District Collector K. Megraj inaugurated the awareness campaign organised by women self-help groups. He also viewed the rangoli drawn by women. Mr. Megraj also launched a signature campaign to create awareness among the public.

A public awareness demonstration of using ballot units and VVPAT machines was done at the bus stand. First-time voters were made aware of the voting process.

