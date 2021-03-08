Coimbatore

Voter awareness campaign held

An inspiration: Members of women self-help groups draw rangoli on a street in Salem on Monday to create awareness among differently-abled persons to cast their vote in the Assembly elections.   | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

An voter awareness campaign to encourage the public to exercise their franchise during the Assembly elections was held at the Namakkal bus stand.

District Collector K. Megraj inaugurated the awareness campaign organised by women self-help groups. He also viewed the rangoli drawn by women. Mr. Megraj also launched a signature campaign to create awareness among the public.

A public awareness demonstration of using ballot units and VVPAT machines was done at the bus stand. First-time voters were made aware of the voting process.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | Mar 8, 2021 10:22:01 PM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/voter-awareness-campaign-held/article34022164.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY