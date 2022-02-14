Vote for Secular Progressive Alliance for better delivery of State government schemes: Chennithala

‘AIADMK and BJP contesting independently to deceive voters’

Special Correspondent

Voters going to exercise their franchise in the urban local bodies elections should support candidates of the Congress and other parties in the Secular Progressive Alliance for better delivery of State government schemes, Congress leader and party's in-charge for the local bodies elections Ramesh Chennithala said here on Monday.

Seeking support for the Congress candidates at Annur in the morning and in Coimbatore city in the evening, he urged voters not to be deceived by the AIADMK and the BJP contesting independently. The two parties parting ways was temporary and a tactic to deceive voters. The two had a secret understanding, and therefore, they should be defeated. The BJP that believed in communal politics had raked up the hijab controversy with an eye on the Assembly elections in five States. The party was also pro-rich as could be seen from the latest Union Budget. This was what Congress leader Rahul Gandhi had highlighted in his speech in the Lok Sabha: there were two Indias — one rich and the other poor.

Campaigning for ward 69 candidate P.S. Saravanakumar in Saibaba Colony, he said vote for the Congress candidate would mean that the State government’s schemes would directly reach the ward.

Congress Legislature Party leader K. Selvaperunthagai said the urban local bodies elections amounted to a contest between the anti-democratic and democratic forces.

Tamil Nadu Congress Committee working president Mayura S. Jayakumar said the State had seen only corruption and nepotism in the 10 years of AIADMK rule.

Later replying to a question, Mr. Chennithala said Kerala would definitely consider Tamil Nadu's need for Siruvani water and the Congress would work towards an amicable solution to the issue.