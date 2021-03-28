‘Vote for DMK coalition to draft state education policy’

State Platform for Common School System - Tamil Nadu (SPCSS-TN) has urged voters to vote for the DMK coalition to help the next government draft a state education policy.

Addressing reporters here on Sunday, the organisation’s general secretary P.B. Prince Gajendra Babu said to stop the Central government from trampling upon the State’s rights in education, voters should vote for the DMK-led alliance.

They should also vote for the alliance because the BJP government’s National Education Policy 2020 aimed at destroying the school education system, turning schools and colleges into skill development institutes and grooming students into child labourers.