Vote for development: Ramadoss

Pattali Makkal Katchi founder S. Ramadoss campaigning in Dharmapuri on Tuesday.   | Photo Credit: BASHKARAN N

Campaigning for the Pattali Makkal Katchi’s Dharmapuri candidate S.P. Venkateswaran, party founder S. Ramadoss said that in order for the district to develop it was necessary for the voters to vote for AIADMK-PMK alliance. “This alliance should win if you want growth and development in the lines of Coimbtore and Tiruppur,” Dr. Ramdoss said.

He urged the women voters to remember A. Raja’s offensive comments against the Chief Minister’s mother here during his campaign on Tuesday. Calling this as a country that “venerates mothers,” Dr .Ramadoss said it was condemnable that A.Raja insulted the Chief Minister’s mother.

