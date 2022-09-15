Volunteers to strengthen child protection committees in Krishnagiri

To strengthen the village level child protection committees, the District Child Protection Unit has invited volunteers with concerns over child rights and protections to actively participate in child protection interventions at the village.

Those in the village panchayats may now have an opportunity to actively participate and intervene in child protection initiatives of the Village level child protection committees here.

The committees are constituted at the panchayat level with the respective panchayat president as the president, Village Administrative Officer as the member secretary, and village sanitation worker, child welfare officer at the police station, and ward members as its members.

While the village level committees are functioning, volunteers with a keen interest and concern for child rights and protection will strengthen the committees with their participation. To strengthen the participation and promise child protection and intervention, persons willing to volunteer may contact the District Child Protection Unit on 04343-292567, said Collector V. Jayachandra Bhanu Reddy.