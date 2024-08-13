ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers remove plastic waste littered by rail passengers in Madukkarai forests near Coimbatore

Published - August 13, 2024 07:46 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau

Forest Department staff and volunteers clearing plastic waste strewn by rail passengers from Madukkarai forest range limits in Coimbatore on August 12, 2024. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRAGEMENT

Volunteers from the Trust for Environment and Ecosystem (TREE) and National Service Scheme (NSS) students from the VLB Janakiammal College of Arts and Science on Monday removed plastic waste littered by rail passengers in Madukkarai forest range limits near Coimbatore.

The cleaning drive was organised in association with the Coimbatore Forest Division, as part of the World Elephant Day observance.

Organisers said that the mass cleaning campaign was aimed at raising awareness about the importance of protecting elephant habitats and maintaining ecological balance. More than 50 NSS volunteers took part in the drive for the preservation of one of the most vital ecosystems in the region, they said.

“Throwing of plastic waste by train passengers in the Madukkarai forest area poses risks to the health of elephants. Active participation of young students in this cleaning campaign sends a powerful message about the role of youth in conservation efforts,” said Sathish Ramamoorthy, founder of TREE.

B. Satheesh kumar, Principal of VLB College, said the students’ commitment to protecting the forests not only enhances their learning experience but also contributes positively to the community and the environment.

