Volunteers prepare and dispatch 6,000 chappatis to Wayanad

About 6,000 chappatis were prepared by over 100 volunteers at Avinashi, and dispatched to Wayanad in Kerala.

ADVERTISEMENT

The task, carried out through crowd-funding from circles of relatives and friends, began during the evening hours of Sunday and went on past midnight. The volunteers were sent by temple trusts in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Over ₹50,000 was mobilised through the crowd funding, and out of the amount that remained after completing the chappati-making process, rice bags were procured, said Raghunathan, who coordinated the event.

The Senguntha Mudhaliyar Trust had undertaken similar initiatives in the past at times of calamities in the delta districts.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.