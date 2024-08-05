GIFT a SubscriptionGift
Volunteers prepare and dispatch 6,000 chappatis to Wayanad

Published - August 05, 2024 09:48 pm IST - TIRUPPUR

The Hindu Bureau
Volunteers at Avinashi in Tiruppur district prepared and dispatched 6,000 chappatis to Wayanad district, Kerala.

Volunteers at Avinashi in Tiruppur district prepared and dispatched 6,000 chappatis to Wayanad district, Kerala. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

About 6,000 chappatis were prepared by over 100 volunteers at Avinashi, and dispatched to Wayanad in Kerala.

The task, carried out through crowd-funding from circles of relatives and friends, began during the evening hours of Sunday and went on past midnight. The volunteers were sent by temple trusts in Coimbatore, Tiruppur and Erode districts.

Over ₹50,000 was mobilised through the crowd funding, and out of the amount that remained after completing the chappati-making process, rice bags were procured, said Raghunathan, who coordinated the event.

The Senguntha Mudhaliyar Trust had undertaken similar initiatives in the past at times of calamities in the delta districts.

