Volunteers join hands with Coimbatore Corporation to fight COVID-19

They call every COVID-19 positive person in home isolation in the city and inquire about his or her well being

Every COVID-19 positive person in home isolation in the city receives at least a call a day from the Coimbatore Corporation inquiring about his or her well being.

Making the calls to those in quarantine are a group of over 500 volunteers from across the State, who have joined hands digitally to strengthen the Corporation’s fight against the COVID-19 spread.

The volunteers who have come under the ‘C4TN’ (Coimbatore for Tamil Nadu) banner include students, employees of multinational companies, doctors, homemakers, businessmen among other sections of the society, says C.G.S. Manion, a C4TN coordinator.

The volunteering initiative that started on May 10 with a few persons, grew into a full-fledged operation as the number of positive cases in the city increased and operation turned complex.

That is when Coimbatore-based software company eNova Software and Hardware Solutions chipped in to help. Within 36 hours, the volunteers, the company and Corporation developed a software to manage the entire operation to look after persons in home isolation, Mr. Manion says.

After the Corporation shares the daily list of persons in home isolation, the volunteers update the database for the calls to be made for the day. Depending on the number of persons volunteering during the day, the C4TN coordinators, using the software, allot a certain number positive persons for each volunteer. The volunteers call them to ask a set of 23 questions on the positive person’s health condition and his or her requirements, if any. They then fill in the details in the software.

Based on the data entered against the names, the software categorises the persons into three categories – red for those who required medical attention, orange for those whose showed a few COVID-19 symptoms and needed to be monitored and green for those who were healthy.

Mr. Manion says after identifying the red category persons in home isolation, the software sends a push notification to the Corporation’s health team.

The Corporation’s doctors then call them to ask specific questions and either prescribe medicines or relay the persons information to the zonal teams to rush them to hospitals.

Radha Gangadharan, who volunteers from Chennai, says on Monday, the volunteers team rushed a city resident in home quarantine to hospital after her oxygen level dipped below 90.

Thus far, the volunteers have made over 90,000 calls to persons in home isolation, Mr. Manion says.

D. Prasanna Kumar, who works for an MNC, says he chose to volunteer because he wanted to help people in isolation, something that he underwent. While a few callers respond positively, a few others view it as a nuisance call. Nevertheless, the volunteers keep calling the quarantined persons until they are fit to come out.

A Corporation officer says while the civic body provided technical inputs and shared its requirements, the C4TN team chipped in with software and manpower.