Volunteers create awareness on ‘Save Soil’ movement in Coimbatore

Hundreds of volunteers created awareness among the public on ‘Save Soil movement, an initiative by Isha Yoga Foundation, at the Gandhipuram bus stand in the city on Friday.

Launched by Jaggi Vasudev, founder of Isha Foundation, the movement was aimed at halting further soil degradation.

"Soil resources are declining rapidly not only in Tamil Nadu but globally. The UN says that soil must have at least 3 % organic matter to be called soil. However, the soils in Tamil Nadu have only 0.5 % organic matter. Thus, not only is agriculture affected but the nutrients in the food we eat are depleted and the health of the people is affected,” the volunteers said .

Mr. Vasudev has embarked on a 100-day motorcycle journey across Europe, Central Asia and Africa to urge nations around the world to formulate policies to save soil. His journey would culminate in the Cauvery river basin in June this year.