Volunteers clear 1.5 tonnes of garbage from forest stretch

Volunteers with the plastic and liquor bottles cleared from the stretch between Mangarai check-post and Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History near Anaikatti on Sunday.

03 January 2021 23:54 IST

COIMBATORE

Volunteers of Coimbatore-based Tamilnad Wildlife Organization (TWO) and Nature and Animal Conservancy removed 1.5 tonnes of garbage, mostly plastic bottles and liquor bottles, which were found strewn on the stretch between Mangarai and Sálim Ali Centre for Ornithology and Natural History (SACON) on Anaikatti Road on Sunday.

N. Arunkumar, chairman of TWO, said that the volunteers had cleared garbage on the side of the road from Thaneerpandal pirivu to Managarai on December 20.

Advertising

Advertising

“The cleaning drive on Sunday was organised with the permission of the Forest Department as the stretch from Mangarai to SACON passes through reserve forest. The garbage was handed over to the Forest Department staff at Mangarai check-post,” he said.

The department will hand over the garbage to Veerapandi panchayat.

Around 30 volunteers led by L. Sathishkumar and R. Saravanakumar from TWO and Shobana T.J. of Nature and Animal Conservancy took part in the cleaning drive.

The volunteers also rescued an injured monitor lizard, which was found on the side of the road near SACON. It was handed over to the Forest Department.