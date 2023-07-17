ADVERTISEMENT

Volunteers being trained for processing of applications for income scheme in Krishnagiri

July 17, 2023 07:39 pm | Updated 07:39 pm IST - KRISHNAGIRI

The Hindu Bureau

Volunteers of ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ programme are being trained for processing of eligibile applications for the basic income scheme for women in the district.

The basic income scheme assuring a monthly income of ₹1,000 to women subject to conditions is set to be rolled out in the State from September 15. In its wake, the district administration is gearing up to target eligible women by processing of applications.

Volunteers of ‘Illam Thedi Kalvi’ programme have been roped in to the task of processing of the applications from eligible beneficiaries under the scheme.

The training for the volunteers entailed the downloading of the Kalignar Magalir Urimai Thogai Thittam App, uploading of the details of the applicants starting from name, Aadhaar number, family card, bank account passbook; and electricity connection details of the beneficiaries.

According to the administration, the volunteers are being used for the task of processing of the applications in each of the 10 blocks of the district. Earlier, training was imparted to over 120 volunteers in Shoolagiri and 207 volunteers in Hosur.

