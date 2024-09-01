Volunteers asked to register to participate in one crore palm seed planting drive across Tamil Nadu

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, on Sunday, asked students, environmentalists, non-government organisations, and other volunteers to register their names to participate in a drive to plant one crore palm seedlings.

The drive, to be launched on September 8 at Mettur in Salem district, will be jointly organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation, and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement, said the Collector.

A consultation meeting with officials concerned was conducted on Saturday. The palm tree, which is the State tree of Tamil Nadu, is closely related to the lives of Tamil people. The drive is aimed at highlighting its importance to the youth and to save these trees. The seeds will be sown from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district to Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, covering eight districts, she said.

Ms. Brindha said the drive will be held in five phases, covering 416 km in the eight districts. Further, more than 100 environmental organisations, one lakh volunteers, students, social activists, and environmentalists will take part. Those who want to participate in the drive should register on Udhavi.app/panai. Certificates will be issued to the participants. On Saturday, a practice session for the function was held at Sampalli near Mettur, the Collector added.