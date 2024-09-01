GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Volunteers asked to register to participate in one crore palm seed planting drive across Tamil Nadu

The drive will be held in five phases, covering 416 km in eight districts, from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district to Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district

Published - September 01, 2024 06:45 pm IST - Salem

The Hindu Bureau
A practice session was conducted at Sampalli near Mettur in Salem district on Saturday as part of planting one crore palm seeds on the banks of River Cauvery in Tamil Nadu.

A practice session was conducted at Sampalli near Mettur in Salem district on Saturday as part of planting one crore palm seeds on the banks of River Cauvery in Tamil Nadu. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi, on Sunday, asked students, environmentalists, non-government organisations, and other volunteers to register their names to participate in a drive to plant one crore palm seedlings.

The drive, to be launched on September 8 at Mettur in Salem district, will be jointly organised by the Department of Environment and Climate Change, the Green Needa Environment organisation, the Tamil Nadu Volunteers Organisation, and the Tamil Nadu Green Movement, said the Collector.

A consultation meeting with officials concerned was conducted on Saturday. The palm tree, which is the State tree of Tamil Nadu, is closely related to the lives of Tamil people. The drive is aimed at highlighting its importance to the youth and to save these trees. The seeds will be sown from Hogenakkal in Dharmapuri district to Poompuhar in Mayiladuthurai district, covering eight districts, she said.

Ms. Brindha said the drive will be held in five phases, covering 416 km in the eight districts. Further, more than 100 environmental organisations, one lakh volunteers, students, social activists, and environmentalists will take part. Those who want to participate in the drive should register on Udhavi.app/panai. Certificates will be issued to the participants. On Saturday, a practice session for the function was held at Sampalli near Mettur, the Collector added.

Related Topics

Salem

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.