Voluntary organisations call upon public to send photographs of bad roads

A few voluntary organisations of Coimbatore - Citizens Voice Club, Anti-Corruption Movement, Farmers Association, Consumer Awareness and Protection Association - have urged people to send them photographs of poorly maintained roads to take it to the notice of the Corporation Commissioner and Superintending Engineer (Highways).

The residents of all 100 wards of Coimbatore district are requested to send the photographs of such roads in their area to any of the above organisations on or before December 31.

Citing the lack of response from the officials over the petitions submitted by welfare associations and individuals on poorly maintained roads, the organisers said that it was also the responsibility of the public to bring it to the notice of corporation officials and highway authorities.

Photographs of speed breakers causing inconvenience to road users, potholes on main roads or link roads and roads dug by public utility providers not relaid can be sent through Whats App number 96009-04478, 98422-11993, 94435-78224, 94433-43470 or mailed to citizensvoiceclub@gmail.com, anticorruptionmovement.cbedist@gmil.com, farmerssangam@gmail.com and consumerscbe@gmail.com