Volume-based discount for CCI cotton to benefit MSME mills

04 March 2020 00:21 IST

The volume-based bulk discounts that the Cotton Corporation of India (CCI) will offer for its 2018-2019 cotton will benefit the textile spinning mills in the Micro, Small and Medium-Scale (MSME) segment, according to the Southern India Mills’ Association.

A notification by the CCI said the discount scheme will be applicable for purchase of cotton pertaining to crop year 2018-19 for the sales made from March 3, 2020 to April 30, 2020.

Chairman of the Mills’ Association (SIMA) Ashwin Chandran said in a press release that with the intervention of Union Textile Minister Smriti Irani, the CCI is offering the volume-based bulk discounts, from 500 bales to 10,000 bales. The discount is in the range of ₹3,200 to ₹4,400 a candy of 355 kg.

With this, the price for the Fair Average Quality of cotton offered by the CCI will be close to the market price. The textile mills are likely to start procuring from the CCI now. Mr. Chandran expressed hope that, “The CCI would soon offer its current year MSP cotton at market prices at constant intervals till season end and facilitate stability of prices.”

The SIMA Chairman also appealed to the Union Government to include cotton yarn under the export benefits to make the Indian cotton yarn competitive in the global market. Cotton yarn exports from India dropped 30 % during 2019-2020 compared to the previous year. Increase in the yarn exports will stimulate demand for cotton, he said.