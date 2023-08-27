August 27, 2023 07:19 pm | Updated 07:19 pm IST - COIMBATORE

A vocational training centre for visually challenged persons was inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati at Uppilipalayam in Coimbatore.

The centre, set up by the Rotary Club of Coimbatore Smart City at ₹ 12 lakh, on the premises of the National Federation of the Blind (Tamil Nadu Western unit), also provides specialised UPSC preparation support for visually challenged graduates through dedicated faculty.

According to the Club’s s president Rohini Sharma, the centre is equipped with six computers and staffed by a visually challenged trainer. Currently, it is training 20 visually challenged individuals in various three-month skill development programmes. The computer lab, sponsored by Coimbatore Round Table Spark 323 and Round Table India, has the necessary hardware and software. The centre offers free accommodation and meals for the candidates.

According to a press release, Sam Karthick, a visually challenged person, is the centre’s first employed trainer. The training curriculum encompasses computer skills, English communication, and mobility development. Additionally, the centre plans to facilitate internships and job placements in private sector for participants who have completed the training .

The Club plans to train a minimum of 80 visually challenged persons annually and strengthen the centre with more trainers to teach the students handicrafts etc., Ms. Rohini said.