VOC Park to be reopened to public from today

ERODE

25 February 2021 22:17 IST

Visitor will be allowed to visit only during evening hours

With development works completed at V.O. Chidambaranar Park (VOC) and the Children’s Park at ₹ 6.42 crore, the Corporation has decided to reopen both the parks to the public between 4 p.m. and 7 p.m. from Friday.

The Park, established in the 1920's, housed a zoo with wild animals and also had a mini train functioning for the children. However, due to poor maintenance, the animals were shifted to the Vandalur Zoo and the mini train service was also stopped.

Under the Smart Cities Mission, the Corporation had proposed to carry out development works and the parks were closed to the public in April, 2019. Due to COVID-19 pandemic, works were delayed and were completed recently. Layouts were redesigned, and works were carried out to develop footpaths, fountains and more play materials were installed. The parks were formally inaugurated by School Education Minister K.A. Sengottaiyan last week. However, the parks were not reopened for the public as electrical works were not completed.

Advertising

Advertising

Corporation Commissioner M. Elangovan told The Hindu that both the parks will be reopened to the public from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. everyday. He said that the public will be allowed to visit only during evening hours and after ensuring more security measures, public visiting time to the parks will be increased.