VOC Park area sees decrease in migrant food vendors despite Corporation’s stall project

After the closure of the VOC zoo in 2022, there is a noticeable decrease in the presence of migrant food vendors in the area, according to a senior official from the Coimbatore Corporation.

Typically, during the summer months from March to May, an estimated 50-75 migrant vendors would set up food stalls to cater to the crowds visiting the zoo. This year, around 12 vendors set up stalls in the area. “The Corporation conducted annual surveys to monitor their numbers, and the food street plan was initially tailored based on their numbers,” the official said.

In 2023, despite the closure of the zoo, several workers remained unaware of the situation and continued setting up stalls in the vicinity. But in 2024, a trend of workers not returning to set up shops has emerged.

“A significant group from Madhya Pradesh, who established chat shops, decided to close down their operations within a month last year, due to a noticeable decline in customer footfall. This year, they did not show up,” said K. Shubhash, a migrant worker from West Bengal, who opted to stay back and register for a Corporation food stall.

However, vendors have also reported a resurgence in business this year due to having shifted closer to the Coimbatore sports ground for activities such as badminton, basketball and football.

“Many vendors have shifted their stalls closer to the sports grounds, as they attract a significant number of customers in the evenings. However, competition in these areas is high, and the shift has led to over-crowding,” another vendor said.

Suseela, a regular street food vendor outside V.O.C. Park, suggested that establishing permanent food stalls around the sports grounds would be more beneficial. “Additionally, Park Gate Road is a good spot because the road is wide providing ample space for vendors,” she said.