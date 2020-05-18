Coimbatore

VOC Market traders seek moretime for shifting shops

Traders from VOC Market staging a protest in Salem on Sunday.

Traders from VOC Market staging a protest in Salem on Sunday.   | Photo Credit: E. Lakshmi Narayanan

Traders in VOC Market opposed shifting of their shops from the market to Bose Maidan and nearby places here on Sunday. The traders sought more time for shifting the shops.

The VOC Market is one of the oldest functioning markets here and the Salem Corporation is planning to renovate it under the Smart Cities Mission.

About 230 traders are conducting business here, including vegetable, flowers and meat.

The traders here were recently advised by the corporation to shift to alternative places identified by it and the traders opposed the move. The corporation is constructing alternative shops for traders near Bose Maidan.

The traders requested the corporation not to shift them immediately and wait until the construction of temporary shops are over.

Members of the VOC Market Vyaparikal Sangam alleged that they are being shifted for Smart City works and only a few shops could be operated inside the Nehru Kalairangam, which is one of the alternative places.

However, corporation officials said that they are not being shifted for Smart City works but as a precautionary measure against COVID-19.

Officials said that thousands would gather at the market and it would be difficult to enforce physical distancing and other norms.

According to the officials, four alternative places have been identified for shifting the shops in accordance with the trade and arrangement have been done to ensure physical distancing among consumers and to prevent spread of COVID-19 here.

