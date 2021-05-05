VOC Market to be closed temporarily

Salem

05 May 2021 23:15 IST

As part of COVID-19 control measure, VOC Market that was functioning temporarily at Bose Maidan would be closed from Thursday, said Corporation Commissioner N. Raveendran here on Wednesday.

The market was functioning temporarily at Bose Maidan where four traders tested positive on Tuesday. Special camps were conducted and swab samples were lifted from 113 traders and sent for laboratory tests. Disinfection measures were being carried out on the premises and Mr. Raveendran inspected the works on Wednesday. He said that steps were taken to ensure vegetables and fruits are available to the residents without any hardship. “We are on the lookout for alternative locations from where the market can function,” he added. The Commissioner said that the market had to be closed to prevent the spread of the virus and sought cooperation from the traders and the public.

City Health Officer K. Parthiban, Assistant Commissioners P. Marudhababu, P. Shanmugavadivel, Rammohan and other officials were present.

