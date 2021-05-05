Coimbatore

VOC Market to be closed temporarily

As part of COVID-19 control measure, VOC Market that was functioning temporarily at Bose Maidan would be closed from Thursday, said Corporation Commissioner N. Raveendran here on Wednesday.

The market was functioning temporarily at Bose Maidan where four traders tested positive on Tuesday. Special camps were conducted and swab samples were lifted from 113 traders and sent for laboratory tests. Disinfection measures were being carried out on the premises and Mr. Raveendran inspected the works on Wednesday. He said that steps were taken to ensure vegetables and fruits are available to the residents without any hardship. “We are on the lookout for alternative locations from where the market can function,” he added. The Commissioner said that the market had to be closed to prevent the spread of the virus and sought cooperation from the traders and the public.

City Health Officer K. Parthiban, Assistant Commissioners P. Marudhababu, P. Shanmugavadivel, Rammohan and other officials were present.

Comments
Related Articles
  1. Comments will be moderated by The Hindu editorial team.
  2. Comments that are abusive, personal, incendiary or irrelevant cannot be published.
  3. Please write complete sentences. Do not type comments in all capital letters, or in all lower case letters, or using abbreviated text. (example: u cannot substitute for you, d is not 'the', n is not 'and').
  4. We may remove hyperlinks within comments.
  5. Please use a genuine email ID and provide your name, to avoid rejection.

Printable version | May 6, 2021 12:16:35 AM | https://www.thehindu.com/news/cities/Coimbatore/voc-market-to-be-closed-temporarily/article34493169.ece

© THG PUBLISHING PVT LTD.

Next Story
TRENDING TODAY