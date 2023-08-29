VOC market in Salem to get goods lifts, firefighting equipment, and CCTV cameras

August 29, 2023 05:56 pm | Updated 05:56 pm IST - Salem

Additional facilities, including goods lifts, firefighting equipment, and CCTV cameras, will be set up at the V.O. Chidambaram (VOC) market in Salem City at ₹ 1.50 crore.

The market at Chinna Kadai Veethi was renovated at ₹14.58 crore under the Smart Cities Mission and it was opened by Chief Minister M.K. Stalin on June 11 this year.

While applying for a ‘No Objection Certificate’ from the Fire and Rescue Services Department for the market, the civic body was instructed to install firefighting equipment.

Mayor A. Ramachandran, and Corporation Commissioner S. Balachander, while inspecting the market after its inauguration, instructed the officials to provide additional facilities such as good lifts, garbage chutes and digital display boards.

At a board meeting held on June 28, consent was obtained to provide additional facilities to the market at ₹ 1.50 crore. Administrative sanction was provided by the Corporation Commissioner, and the Superintending Engineer gave technical sanction. After these sanctions, the Corporation invited tenders on July 4, and the two companies submitted quotations for the works. On July 21, tender was allocated to a company, and a resolution was passed in the council meeting on August 22.

The civic body officials said that the works would be completed before September-end.