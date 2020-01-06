Vizha parade, marathon celebrate thespirit and harmony of Coimbatore

It was a glimpse of the cultural diversity, harmony and uniqueness of the city as people from various States living here marched together on Race Course Road on Sunday evening for the ‘Coimbatore Vizha Parade’.

Associations of Telugu, Sindhi, Rajasthani, Malayali, Punjabi, Konkani, Gujarati and Badaga diaspora joined together with Tamil population for the parade.

As the crowd marched from Race Course Scheme Road, traditional arts, music, dance, martial arts, tableau and band performances by students of city schools added colour to the parade.

Organisers said that it was the second time people from various communities flocked together for Coimbatore Vizha Parade to show the spirit of the city.

M. Krishnan, managing director of Sri Krishna Sweets, said that the parade was getting bigger with the participation of the youth. Vanitha Mohan, chairperson of Pricol and Managing Trustee of Siruthuli, said that the parade echoed the culture diversity of Coimbatore. B.K. Krishnaraj Vanavarayar, Chairman of Bharatiya Vidya Bhavan (Coimbatore Kendra), said that the event showcased a miniature India. Organisers also brought around 50 inmates of an old-age home to the venue to witness the parade.

On Sunday morning, around 3,000 people took part in the ‘Run for Coimbatore’ marathon organised as part of the Vizha. While Coimbatore District (Rural) Superintendent of Police Sujit Kumar flagged off the 10 km marathon, Commanding Officer of INS Agrani Commodore Ashok Rai flagged off the 5 km marathon.

B. Praveen Kumarr, chairman of Coimbatore Chapter of Young Indians which organised the marathon, said that the event was held to celebrate the spirit of Coimbatore.

Race coordinators Raj Deepan and Vijay Anand said that the first three winners in the men’s and women’s categories of 10 km and 5 km marathons were given cash prizes.

Coimbatore Corporation, Coimbatore City Police and Coimbatore District Athletic Association supported the events.