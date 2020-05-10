Coimbatore

Vitamin C drink to COVID-19 patients

Special Correspondent

Mirakle Wellness Clinic in Pollachi has distributed “Mirakle”, a Vitamic C drink, free of cost to COVID-19 patients treated in different parts of the State.

According to Manickam Mahalingam, Chairman and Managing Director of ABT Group and Mirakle, it has donated 5,000 packets of the drink to Coimbatore, Cuddalore, and Chennai government hospitals to be given to COVID-19 patients. The 200 ml tetrapackets are given to children and adults in different quantities every day in an effort to boost their immunity system.

“We had already developed the product. We plan to go for bulk production,” he said.

