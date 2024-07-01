Vitamin A prophylaxis and the Stop Diarrhoea campaigns inaugurated in Salem and Namakkal

The Salem and Namakkal Collectors inaugurated the Vitamin A Prophylaxis and Stop Diarrhoea campaigns in their respective districts on Monday.

Salem District Collector R. Brindha Devi inaugurated the campaign at Kumarasamipatti Government Urban Primary Health Centre in the presence of Mayor A. Ramachandran.

The Collector said that from July 1 to 31, the two campaigns will be conducted in all the primary health centres, sub-health centres, government hospitals, and anganwadi centres in the district.

At the national-level, 10% of deaths of children under the age of five happen due to diarrhoea. To avoid dehydration and to prevent death due to diarrhoea, oral rehydration solution (ORS) should be given. The village health nurses and anganwadi centre workers will distribute ORS packets and zinc tables to children under the age of five and create awareness in their locality. The campaign will cover 2.81 lakh children in the district.

Similarly, through the Vitamin A prophylaxis campaign, vitamin A doses will be given to 2.62 lakh children, Ms. Devi added.

Deputy Mayor M. Saradhadevi, district deputy directors of Health Services Yoganand and Soundammal, city health officer A. Mohan and officials from various departments participated.

In Namakkal district, Collector S. Uma inaugurated the two campaigns at an anganwadi centre in Siluvampatti. The Collector said that 1.13 lakh children in the district will be covered under the two campaigns. District deputy director for health services Poongodi, and officials participated.