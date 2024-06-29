ADVERTISEMENT

Vitamin A administration to children to commence from July 1

Published - June 29, 2024 08:33 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1.31 lakh children between 11 months and 5 years are proposed to be covered under the Vitamin A liquid supply camp here starting July 1.

The camp will administer Vitamin A to children between 6 months and 5 years of age, in all primary health centres and anganwadi centres. Vitamin A is crucial for brain development and strengthening of eyesight among children.

According to the administration, 1 ml of Vitamin A liquid will be administered to infants between 6 months and 11 months of age; and 2 ml of Vitamin A liquid for children above 11 months and 5 years of age. Collector K. Shanthi has urged the public to bring their children to the camps.

Krishnagiri

Over 1,42,082 children are proposed to be covered under the month-long Vitamin A liquid supply camp scheduled to commence here on July 1. Collector K.M.Sarayu has urged the public to bring their infants to the camps and that there are no side-effects. The camps will be held from July 1 to 31 on all days except Wednesdays and Sundays.

