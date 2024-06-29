GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Visual Story
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Vitamin A administration to children to commence from July 1

Published - June 29, 2024 08:33 pm IST - DHARMAPURI

The Hindu Bureau

Over 1.31 lakh children between 11 months and 5 years are proposed to be covered under the Vitamin A liquid supply camp here starting July 1.

The camp will administer Vitamin A to children between 6 months and 5 years of age, in all primary health centres and anganwadi centres. Vitamin A is crucial for brain development and strengthening of eyesight among children.

According to the administration, 1 ml of Vitamin A liquid will be administered to infants between 6 months and 11 months of age; and 2 ml of Vitamin A liquid for children above 11 months and 5 years of age. Collector K. Shanthi has urged the public to bring their children to the camps.

Krishnagiri

Over 1,42,082 children are proposed to be covered under the month-long Vitamin A liquid supply camp scheduled to commence here on July 1. Collector K.M.Sarayu has urged the public to bring their infants to the camps and that there are no side-effects. The camps will be held from July 1 to 31 on all days except Wednesdays and Sundays.

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.