August 14, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

The recently-launched vitals bay at the outpatient (OP) block of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has reduced the time taken by doctors during consultations as patients come to them with vital parameters pre-checked.

At the vitals bay, manned by MBBS and nursing students, 10 parameters such as height, weight, mid-arm circumference, pulse rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level (SpO2), respiratory rate, haemoglobin level, random blood sugar level and general examination are collected, before a new outpatient is directed to the concerned department.

The arrangement helps doctors assess the general health of the persons coming to the OP departments and for early detection of non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said the vitals bay had reduced the time taken by specialists while examining outpatients as they come with a slip containing details of the 10 parameters.

“Now specialists are able to attend to more outpatients as the time taken to collect vital parameters, which was earlier done in OP consultation rooms, is avoided. Our main focus is to collect parameters of new outpatients,” she said.

The new arrangement was launched by Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on August 8. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had announced in the Legislative Aassembly during the Budget session that vitals bay would be introduced in hospitals.

Dr. Nirmala said that the hospital was in the process of using computers to record the vital parameters of patients.

Though vitals bay is required for OP departments that are handling more than 150 patients a day, CMCH is currently having only one vitals bay at the OP block. The government-run tertiary care hospital handles around 3,500 outpatients on an average in a day and the numbers often peak to 4,500.

