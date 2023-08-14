ADVERTISEMENT

Vitals bay reduces outpatient consultation time at Coimbatore Medical College Hospital

August 14, 2023 07:06 pm | Updated 07:06 pm IST - COIMBATORE

At the bay, manned by MBBS and nursing students, 10 parameters such as height, weight, mid-arm circumference, pulse rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level (SpO2), respiratory rate, haemoglobin level, random blood sugar level and general examination are collected from outpatients

The Hindu Bureau

The vitals bay at the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital was inaugurated by District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati. | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

The recently-launched vitals bay at the outpatient (OP) block of the Coimbatore Medical College Hospital (CMCH) has reduced the time taken by doctors during consultations as patients come to them with vital parameters pre-checked.

ALSO READ
Mother’s milk bank of Coimbatore Medical College Hospital tops in terms of beneficiaries, collection

At the vitals bay, manned by MBBS and nursing students, 10 parameters such as height, weight, mid-arm circumference, pulse rate, blood pressure, blood oxygen level (SpO2), respiratory rate, haemoglobin level, random blood sugar level and general examination are collected, before a new outpatient is directed to the concerned department.

The arrangement helps doctors assess the general health of the persons coming to the OP departments and for early detection of non-communicable diseases such as high blood pressure and diabetes.

CMCH Dean A. Nirmala said the vitals bay had reduced the time taken by specialists while examining outpatients as they come with a slip containing details of the 10 parameters.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

ADVERTISEMENT

ALSO READ
Coimbatore Medical College Hospital completes 54 permanent pacemaker implants

“Now specialists are able to attend to more outpatients as the time taken to collect vital parameters, which was earlier done in OP consultation rooms, is avoided. Our main focus is to collect parameters of new outpatients,” she said.

The new arrangement was launched by Coimbatore District Collector Kranthi Kumar Pati on August 8. Health Minister Ma. Subramanian had announced in the Legislative Aassembly during the Budget session that vitals bay would be introduced in hospitals. 

Dr. Nirmala said that the hospital was in the process of using computers to record the vital parameters of patients. 

ALSO READ
Coimbatore Medical College Hospital tops in SNCU survival rate among government facilities

Though vitals bay is required for OP departments that are handling more than 150 patients a day, CMCH is currently having only one vitals bay at the OP block. The government-run tertiary care hospital handles around 3,500 outpatients on an average in a day and the numbers often peak to 4,500.  

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US