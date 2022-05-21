Vistara Airlines plans to augment its fleet

Vistara Airlines has plans to augment its fleet by adding one aircraft a month to take the total number of flights it has from 51 to 70 by December 2023.

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, said the 51 aircraft Vistara had at present, two were wide-body aircraft. He was talking to The Hindu in connection with the launch of direct daily flight between New Delhi and Coimbatore on Friday.

Vistara was operating services to 31 destinations including he Mumbai-Coimbatore and Bengaluru- Coimbatore (twice daily) services to be launched on May 27 and June 3 ressectively. On the International sector, Vistara had services to London, Paris and France in Europe, and Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, Dhaka, Kathmandu and Colombo. It was about to launch its services to Maldives as well.

Accoring to Mr. Rajawat, Vistara pins hopes on Coimbatore sector because the city hosts a large number of textile and other allied industries and infrastructure projects that are coming up. “This is basically the reason why Vistara has chosen to launch services from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Coimbatore,” Mr. Rajawat said. Post pandemic, the market was looking up with business travels and holiday trips, he said.