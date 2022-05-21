Vistara airlines plans to augment its fleet

Representational image only. | Photo Credit: Reuters

May 21, 2022 15:17 IST

Deepak Rajawat, Chief Commercial Officer, said Vistara has 51 aircraft at present and of which two are two wide bodied aircraft. The present plan is to augment the fleet strength to 70 by December 2023

Vistara Airlines has plans to augment its fleet and it plans to add one aircraft a month to take the total number of flights it has from 51 to 70 by December 2023.

Talking to The Hindu – Deepak Rajawat – Chief Commercial Officer said that Vistara has 51 aircraft at present and of which two are two wide bodied aircraft. The present plan is to augment the fleet strength to 70 by December 2023. He was talking to The Hindu in connection with the launch of direct daily flight between New Delhi and Coimbatore.

Advertisement

Advertisement

Currently, Vistara is operating services to 31 destinations which include the Mumbai-Coimbatore and Bengaluru–Coimbatore (twice daily) services to be launched on May 27 and June 3 repsectively. On the International sector, Vistara at present has services to London, Paris and France in Europe and in addition it has services to Singapore, Dubai, Bangkok, Dhaka, Kathmandu and Colombo and is about to launch its services to Maldives as well.

Vistara pins hopes on Coimbatore sector because the city hosts a large number of textile and other allied industries and infrastructure projects that are coming up. This is basically the reason why Vistara has chosen to launch services from New Delhi, Mumbai and Bengaluru to Coimbatore, Mr. Deepak Rajawat said. Poast pandemic, the market is looking up with business travel and people taking up their holiday plans, he said.