Visitors to Kodiveri anicut disappointed as flow comes down

People in large numbers thronged Kodiveri anicut in Erode on Saturday as excessive heat and humidity prevailed in many parts of the district. But, the thin flow in the anicut disappointed most of them who wanted water to be released in River Bhavani for a week.

ADVERTISEMENT

The anicut is constructed across the river and is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam. It is a popular destination for people not only in the district but also for those from neighbouring districts and from Karnataka. Usually, on weekends people in large numbers throng the anicut. Since, holidays were declared for schools, children along with their parents visited the anicut from morning. Currently, 100 cusecs of water is released from Bhavanisagar dam into the river for drinking water purpose, and hence water flow at the anicut was minimum on Saturday.

Expressing disappointment over the water flow, a family from Karur said with the temperature hovering between 33 and 35 degree Celsius, they visited the anicut to beat the heat. “Water flow is very low and we could not enjoy much,” said the head of the family, P. Krishnan. He said more people would visit the anicut for next seven days due to holidays and wanted the discharge from the dam increased. “When monsoon sets in, the dam would receive copious water and the surplus water released in the river would enter River Cauvery,” he said, and urged authorities concerned to consider the tourists’ plea.

On seeing the water flow, many people left without bathing as makeshift shops selling snacks, fish and other food items, were also affected. “The business was very dull and we hope for brisk sales in the next one week,” said a tender coconut seller.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.