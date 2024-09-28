GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visitors to Kodiveri anicut disappointed as flow comes down

Published - September 28, 2024 07:47 pm IST - ERODE

The Hindu Bureau
People bathing at Kodiveri anicut in Erode district on Saturday.

People bathing at Kodiveri anicut in Erode district on Saturday. | Photo Credit: GOVARTHAN M

People in large numbers thronged Kodiveri anicut in Erode on Saturday as excessive heat and humidity prevailed in many parts of the district. But, the thin flow in the anicut disappointed most of them who wanted water to be released in River Bhavani for a week.

The anicut is constructed across the river and is located 15 km from Gobichettipalayam. It is a popular destination for people not only in the district but also for those from neighbouring districts and from Karnataka. Usually, on weekends people in large numbers throng the anicut. Since, holidays were declared for schools, children along with their parents visited the anicut from morning. Currently, 100 cusecs of water is released from Bhavanisagar dam into the river for drinking water purpose, and hence water flow at the anicut was minimum on Saturday.

Expressing disappointment over the water flow, a family from Karur said with the temperature hovering between 33 and 35 degree Celsius, they visited the anicut to beat the heat. “Water flow is very low and we could not enjoy much,” said the head of the family, P. Krishnan. He said more people would visit the anicut for next seven days due to holidays and wanted the discharge from the dam increased. “When monsoon sets in, the dam would receive copious water and the surplus water released in the river would enter River Cauvery,” he said, and urged authorities concerned to consider the tourists’ plea.

On seeing the water flow, many people left without bathing as makeshift shops selling snacks, fish and other food items, were also affected. “The business was very dull and we hope for brisk sales in the next one week,” said a tender coconut seller.

Published - September 28, 2024 07:47 pm IST

Related Topics

Erode

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.