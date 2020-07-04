Visitors to Ganesha Textiles asked to undergo test

Coimbatore

04 July 2020 22:53 IST

Coimbatore Collector K. Rajamani has appealed to people who had visited Ganesha Textiles at Masakalipalayam to come forward to undergo test for COVID-19.

In his appeal, made through a press release issued here on Saturday, he said when the administration tested a few employees of the textile shop a few weeks ago, one of them tested positive.

Though the administration ordered immediately closure of the shop, quarantine the area and also that of the employees’ residence, 45 people had contracted the virus and they were now under treatment. Likewise, sometime ago, the illegal entry from Chennai into Chinniampalayam of a person who was not aware of his COVID-19 status, led to several persons in the area contracting the virus and the administration quarantining the area.

The person who returned from Chennai later died at a hospital.

Therefore, the administration appealed to all those who had visited Ganesha Textiles since its reopening in June to come forward to undergo test or stay indoors for 14 days. They should rush to the nearest government health centre if they had fever, cough, breathlessness or phlegm, the Collector said.