Visitors to Botanical Garden increase in 2017

The number of tourists visiting Government Botanical Garden, the most popular tourist spot in the Nilgiris, increased in 2017, with 1.8 lakh more people visiting it throughout the year, compared to the previous year.

According to statistics from the Horticulture Department, more than 25.53 lakh people visited the 55-acre garden in Udhagamandalam throughout the year, while only a little over 23.73 lakh people had visited the garden the previous year.

While still not recording the record highest number of visitors logged over the course of a year in recent years, the increase in the number of visitors in 2017 indicated a better year for the tourism industry in general across the Nilgiris, said an official from the department.

Joint Director of Horticulture (in-charge) Shivasubramaniam Samraj said that the garden had always been one of the must-see places in the Nilgiris, and this fact, combined with more people visiting the district, was leading to more footfall in all the parks and gardens in Udhagamandalam, Coonoor and Kotagiri.

“The annual Ooty flower show also continues to draw huge crowd, with more people wanting to visit the Nilgiris coinciding with the summer festival,” added Mr. Shivasubramaniam.

However, the increase in the number of tourists visiting the district, though welcome, also imposes a huge strain on the limited infrastructure in the district, especially in Udhagamandalam town, say activists.

According to G. Janardhanan, president of the Ooty Public Awareness Trust, the lack of parking facilities inside the town remains a source of huge concern for visitors and locals alike.

“There needs to be an expansion of parking facilities, possibly incorporating portions of the vacant land in the Tibetan market. The space available at the Tribal Resources Center should also be made available for parking vehicles,” he said, while adding that the garden itself needed some immediate repair works.

Glass houses

“There are two glass houses in the garden that are in a state of dilapidation. These also require maintenance,” he said.