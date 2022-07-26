Rules given the go-by at Salem Government Hospital

People flouting the mask rule at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E

Over thousand people visit the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem every day, either for consultation or to call on patients. Even though the hospital has prescribed visiting hours, it is flouted by visitors most of the time.

As GMKMCH is a tertiary care centre, patients are referred from about 107 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 11 Government Hospitals and two Comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care (CEmONC) centres located in eight districts surrounding Salem.

As per the hospital administration, the official visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. But, not many follow the timings.

“Most of the visitors do not follow the timings and create a ruckus when they are denied permission to enter the premises. Visitors argue with the doctors, nurses, or security guards and some record it on cell phones and upload it on social media. They do not wear masks and even refuse to comply with social distancing norms,“ a senior doctor told The Hindu.

GMKMCH Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said that steps were on to create awareness among the visitors and bystanders to follow the rules.