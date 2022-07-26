Coimbatore

Rules given the go-by at Salem Government Hospital

People flouting the mask rule at the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital in Salem on Tuesday. | Photo Credit: LAKSHMI NARAYANAN E
M. Sabari Salem July 26, 2022 18:46 IST
Updated: July 26, 2022 23:25 IST

Over thousand people visit the Government Mohan Kumaramangalam Medical College Hospital (GMKMCH) in Salem every day, either for consultation or to call on patients. Even though the hospital has prescribed visiting hours, it is flouted by visitors most of the time.

As GMKMCH is a tertiary care centre, patients are referred from about 107 Primary Health Centres (PHCs), 11 Government Hospitals and two Comprehensive emergency obstetric and newborn care (CEmONC) centres located in eight districts surrounding Salem.

As per the hospital administration, the official visiting hours are 7 a.m. to 8 a.m., 12 p.m. to 1 p.m., and 4 p.m. to 6 p.m. But, not many follow the timings.

Advertisement
Advertisement

“Most of the visitors do not follow the timings and create a ruckus when they are denied permission to enter the premises. Visitors argue with the doctors, nurses, or security guards and some record it on cell phones and upload it on social media. They do not wear masks and even refuse to comply with social distancing norms,“ a senior doctor told The Hindu.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW

GMKMCH Dean Valli Sathyamoorthy said that steps were on to create awareness among the visitors and bystanders to follow the rules.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by it's editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on
Related Topics
Salem
health
Read more...