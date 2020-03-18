Visitors not allowed at Monkey Falls

Coimbatore

18 March 2020 23:47 IST

Forest Department in Coimbatore too has swung into action to create awareness about COVID-19.

Officials attached to the Polllachi Forest Range of Anamalai Tiger Reserve (ATR) created awareness among passengers who travelled on Pollachi-Valparai Road.

A. Kasilingam, Forest Range Officer, Pollachi, told The Hindu that the initiative was taken up following directive from Xavier Arokiaraj, Deputy Field Director of ATR.

As part of the initiative, Forest Depart staff stopped vehicles at Aliyar check post and distributed awareness pamphlets on COVID-19 to commuters.

Mr. Kasilingam said that the initiative drew good response from commuters.

He added that the staff also visited the tribal settlement at Chinnarpathi and educated residents about COVIDP-19 in simple language. The Department will continue the awareness activities in the coming days, added Mr. Kasilingam.

The officer said that the Department was not allowing visitors to Monkey Falls near Aliyar check post because of the restrictions imposed by Government.