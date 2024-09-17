ADVERTISEMENT

Visitors from Kerala to the Nilgiris being screened for Nipah virus at border checkposts

Published - September 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau

A health worker checking the temperature of tourists at the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border near Gudalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Health Department has begun screening visitors from Kerala at the interstate border checkposts in the Nilgiris as part of their preventative strategy to minimise the chances of the Nipah virus spreading to the district.

ADVERTISEMENT

According to officials from the Health Department, visitors to the Nilgiris are being screened for their body temperature and for any symptoms of illness at the border checkposts, separating the Nilgiris from Kerala. In case any tourists or visitors from Kerala exhibit any symptoms associated with the Nipah virus, they will be quarantined and tested, the officials added.

The preventative steps follow after the death of a person from the virus in Malappuram in Kerala. Tourists to the Nilgiris are also being requested to wear masks during the duration of their visit.

Health officials said that so far, there have been no suspected cases of Nipah virus in the district. They added that the inflow of tourists from Kerala has increased over the course of the weekend due to Onam and Milad-un-Nabi.

Sign up for newsletters, unlock features and do more on The Hindu
LOG IN
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month
unlock them all
SUBSCRIBE NOW
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
You have exhausted your free article limit.
Please support quality journalism.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
or read this article by Downloading The Hindu News app
If you're already a subscriber
The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.
Support our reporting.
SUBSCRIBE NOW
This is your last free article.
to read unlimited content from The Hindu
SUBSCRIBE NOW
Get The Hindu News App on
Get The Hindu News App on

Related Topics

Nilgiris / health

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

To enjoy additional benefits

Make most of your subscription

Crossword+

CONNECT WITH US