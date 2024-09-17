GIFT a SubscriptionGift
HamberMenu
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon
  1. Science
  2. Data
  3. Health
  4. Opinion
  5. SEARCH Icon

To enjoy additional benefits

GIFT a SubscriptionGift
ShowcaseCrossword+

CONNECT WITH US

Visitors from Kerala to the Nilgiris being screened for Nipah virus at border checkposts

Published - September 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST - UDHAGAMANDALAM

The Hindu Bureau
A health worker checking the temperature of tourists at the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border near Gudalur.

A health worker checking the temperature of tourists at the Kerala - Tamil Nadu border near Gudalur. | Photo Credit: SPECIAL ARRANGEMENT

The Health Department has begun screening visitors from Kerala at the interstate border checkposts in the Nilgiris as part of their preventative strategy to minimise the chances of the Nipah virus spreading to the district.

According to officials from the Health Department, visitors to the Nilgiris are being screened for their body temperature and for any symptoms of illness at the border checkposts, separating the Nilgiris from Kerala. In case any tourists or visitors from Kerala exhibit any symptoms associated with the Nipah virus, they will be quarantined and tested, the officials added.

The preventative steps follow after the death of a person from the virus in Malappuram in Kerala. Tourists to the Nilgiris are also being requested to wear masks during the duration of their visit.

Health officials said that so far, there have been no suspected cases of Nipah virus in the district. They added that the inflow of tourists from Kerala has increased over the course of the weekend due to Onam and Milad-un-Nabi.

Published - September 17, 2024 09:03 pm IST

Related Topics

Nilgiris / health

Top News Today

0 / 0
Sign in to unlock member-only benefits!
  • Access 10 free stories every month
  • Save stories to read later
  • Access to comment on every story
  • Sign-up/manage your newsletter subscriptions with a single click
  • Get notified by email for early access to discounts & offers on our products
Sign in

Comments

Comments have to be in English, and in full sentences. They cannot be abusive or personal. Please abide by our community guidelines for posting your comments.

We have migrated to a new commenting platform. If you are already a registered user of The Hindu and logged in, you may continue to engage with our articles. If you do not have an account please register and login to post comments. Users can access their older comments by logging into their accounts on Vuukle.