Visitors asked not to carry single-use plastic items to Yercaud

Published - July 14, 2024 06:27 pm IST - SALEM

The Hindu Bureau

The Salem district administration has asked visitors not to carry single-use plastic items to Yercaud to ensure the hill station is a plastic-free zone.

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said in a release that Yercaud is an important tourist destination and plastic items, that affect the environment, were banned. They should not carry plastic cups, carry bags, plates, and water sachets. Instead tourists were encouraged to use yellow cloth bags (manjapai), the release said.

A new project, Green Yercaud, was launched last month to discourage use of plastic items and encourage use of cloth bags. The release said meetings were held with officials concerned regularly for effective implementation of the project, including implementation of solid waste management in the hill station by banning plastics at tourist spots and at resorts.

The release recalled that as per the Government Order No. 35 issued on February 24, 2024, plastic carry bags of all sizes and thickness were banned. “Visitors, people, hotels and eateries, resorts and shopkeepers should cooperate with the district administration and use only manjapai,” the release said.

