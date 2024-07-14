Visitors asked not to carry single-use plastic items to Yercaud

The Salem district administration has asked visitors not to carry single-use plastic items to Yercaud to ensure the hill station is a plastic-free zone.

ADVERTISEMENT

District Collector R. Brindha Devi said in a release that Yercaud is an important tourist destination and plastic items, that affect the environment, were banned. They should not carry plastic cups, carry bags, plates, and water sachets. Instead tourists were encouraged to use yellow cloth bags (manjapai), the release said.

A new project, Green Yercaud, was launched last month to discourage use of plastic items and encourage use of cloth bags. The release said meetings were held with officials concerned regularly for effective implementation of the project, including implementation of solid waste management in the hill station by banning plastics at tourist spots and at resorts.

The release recalled that as per the Government Order No. 35 issued on February 24, 2024, plastic carry bags of all sizes and thickness were banned. “Visitors, people, hotels and eateries, resorts and shopkeepers should cooperate with the district administration and use only manjapai,” the release said.

This is a Premium article available exclusively to our subscribers. To read 250+ such premium articles every month

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

You have exhausted your free article limit. Please support quality journalism.

X The Hindu operates by its editorial values to provide you quality journalism.

X You have read {{data.cm.views}} out of {{data.cm.maxViews}} free articles.

X This is your last free article.