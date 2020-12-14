Coimbatore

Visitors allowed to Kodiveri anicut

Visitors were allowed to Kodiveri anicut on Monday.

On Monday, thermal screening was done for the visitors and were instructed to wear masks. On the first day of reopening, the crowd was minimal as shopkeepers, whose livelihood was affected during the closure, expect arrival of tourists to pickup in the coming days.

Also, the park attached to the Bhavani Sagar Reservoir was reopened and visitors were asked not to remove their masks.

