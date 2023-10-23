Visitors advised to be careful at 20 tourism spots at Valparai after recent drowning of college students

October 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - COIMBATORE

Following the drowning of five college students at Nallakathu river, also known as Koolangal river, in Valparai on Friday, Coimbatore district administration has warned visitors against entering waterbodies at 20 tourist spots in the hill station.

The locations are — Waterfalls estate river; Karumalai Iraichal Parai; Nallakathu river; Sholayar arch; Stanmore river; Kooduthorai at Gejamudi; Vellaimalai tunnel; Gejamudi tunnel; Sakthi estate river; Thalanar waterfalls; Kadambarai dam; Upper Aliyar dam; Kadambarai 501 tunnel; Sedal dam; Sholayar dam front river; Chinnakallar; Nallamudi-Poonjolai valley; Tiger valley at Waterfalls estate; Anali waterfalls; and Manambolly river.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Sunday visited the spot at Nallakathu river where the college students died, and instructed officials to take measures to prevent such tragedies. A warning board with photos of the students has been erected at the location.

Five college students from #Coimbatore drowned in Nallakathu river near #Valparai. The fire and rescue services retrieved the bodies. @THChennaipic.twitter.com/HBItz0Qi7b — Wilson Thomas (@wilson__thomas) October 20, 2023

The Minister directed officials to place caution boards at the 20 locations for the safety of visitors.

He further directed the district administration to educate visitors on the dangers of entering waterbodies that are unsafe and unfamiliar to them.

Notices warning against entering waterbodies at the 20 locations would be given to those coming to Valparai via Pollachi at the Forest Department check post in Aliyar. Similar awareness drive will be conducted for those coming from Kerala, via Thrissur district.