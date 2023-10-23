HamberMenu
Visitors advised to be careful at 20 tourism spots at Valparai after recent drowning of college students

October 23, 2023 12:32 am | Updated 12:35 am IST - COIMBATORE

The Hindu Bureau
Minister S. Muthusamy on Sunday inspected the spot where the tragedy occurred, and instructed officials to take measures to prevent such incidents. 

Minister S. Muthusamy on Sunday inspected the spot where the tragedy occurred, and instructed officials to take measures to prevent such incidents.  | Photo Credit: Special Arrangement

Following the drowning of five college students at Nallakathu river, also known as Koolangal river, in Valparai on Friday, Coimbatore district administration has warned visitors against entering waterbodies at 20 tourist spots in the hill station.

The locations are — Waterfalls estate river; Karumalai Iraichal Parai; Nallakathu river; Sholayar arch; Stanmore river; Kooduthorai at Gejamudi; Vellaimalai tunnel; Gejamudi tunnel; Sakthi estate river; Thalanar waterfalls; Kadambarai dam; Upper Aliyar dam; Kadambarai 501 tunnel; Sedal dam; Sholayar dam front river; Chinnakallar; Nallamudi-Poonjolai valley; Tiger valley at Waterfalls estate; Anali waterfalls; and Manambolly river.

Minister for Housing and Urban Development S. Muthusamy on Sunday visited the spot at Nallakathu river where the college students died, and instructed officials to take measures to prevent such tragedies. A warning board with photos of the students has been erected at the location.

The Minister directed officials to place caution boards at the 20 locations for the safety of visitors.

He further directed the district administration to educate visitors on the dangers of entering waterbodies that are unsafe and unfamiliar to them.

Notices warning against entering waterbodies at the 20 locations would be given to those coming to Valparai via Pollachi at the Forest Department check post in Aliyar. Similar awareness drive will be conducted for those coming from Kerala, via Thrissur district.

