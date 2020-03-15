Visitor-friendly amenities introduced

The Forest Department has introduced new visitor-friendly amenities at the Kurumbapatti zoological park to attract more visitors.

On Friday, Collector S.A.Raman flagged off three new battery operated cars along with District Forest Officer A.Periasamy. The eight-seater battery cars were procured at ₹15 lakh.

Mr.Periasamy said that each car cost about ₹5 lakh and while one car was bought with the revenue of the park, the other two were brought by taking loan from eco development committee in Kodaikanal.

The car could be fully charged in six hours and on full charge, the car could go up to 40 km.

Mr. Periasamy said that they would collect a fee of ₹70 from adults and ₹35 from children for using the car. “The entire riding track within the zoo will be around 2.5 km and the car would stop near enclosures and other entertainments in the park,” he said.

He added that a separate kids play area had been set up outside the zoo.

A canteen was being readied on the zoo premises and water sprinklers were being set up at various points in the zoo.

The DFO said that shades were being readied and a separate dining area was planned for visitors who bring food.