Vishwa Hindu Parishad calls for ban on event featuring beef in Coimbatore

The Coimbatore urban district unit of Vishwa Hindu Parishad – Bajrang Dal on Friday petitioned the Coimbatore City Police demanding a ban on an event advertised to feature dishes containing beef to celebrate the release of A.G. Perarivalan, who was convicted in former Prime Minister Rajiv Gandhi assassination case.

In a petition addressed to Commissioner of Police Pradip Kumar, district secretary of VHP’s Coimbatore urban district unit A. Ravindran said the event must be banned “considering the peace prevailing in Coimbatore city.” This event would hurt the sentiments of Hindus and would create an “abnormal situation” in the city, the petition charged.

Following the Supreme Court’s verdict to release Perarivalan on May 18, a message was circulated on social media platforms that an event to celebrate this verdict would be held at Periyar Padippagam in Gandhipuram at 6 p.m. on Saturday, in which various dishes containing beef would be served. Police sources said that the Coimbatore City Police would take action on this petition based on consultations with higher officials.