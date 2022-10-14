Vishnu Sahasranamam chanting in Coimbatore on October 16

Koti Vishnu Nama Parayana Committee will conduct this year's Koti Vishnu Nama Parayanam - chanting of Vishnu Sahasranamam 10,000 times - on October 16 from 7 a.m to 5 p.m at VRG Thirumana Mahal, in the city. The committee expects around 3,000 participants from various Vishnu Sahasranama mandalis from across the district

Devotees can also participate online, by chanting remotely and sending the number of chants to 87547 54934 via WhatsApp or SMS by 3 p.m. on October 16.